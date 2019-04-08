Article Contents
Another week is upon us, so here's a list of app sales to get you started. We have some notable items in bold today, so be looking for those. Otherwise, I hope you'll stop by again on Wednesday for more.
Free
Apps
- App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Purple Player Pro: Music Player - Mp3 Player $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Personal Gif Live Wallpapers - add your own gifs $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Another World $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- The Last Express $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Tank Raid Online 2 - 3D Galaxy Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Hero Evolution2 : VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Slash Arena Online PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Swingman star $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnet Balls Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sword Knights+ : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Word Chess PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Darkland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Galaad Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ginevra Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lancelot Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arcryste Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- DR.DREAM UI ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- EP - Eagle Plus Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Retro O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- EarForge: Learn Ear Training $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Ultra GPS Logger $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3min. Mindfulness : Meditation Timer $1.99 -> $1.20; Sale ends in 4 days
- AndroMoney Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- HDR Mood Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Dandara $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- DEAD CITY Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pixel Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
