Another week is upon us, so here's a list of app sales to get you started. We have some notable items in bold today, so be looking for those. Otherwise, I hope you'll stop by again on Wednesday for more.

Free

Apps

  1. App Shortcuts - Easy App Swipe (TUFFS Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. App Shortcuts Creator - App Shortcuts Master Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Auto Wallpaper Changer (CLARO Pro) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Video Player All Format - OPlayer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. NOAA Marine Weather Forecast $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Purple Player Pro: Music Player - Mp3 Player $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Drink Water Reminder - Activity Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Personal Gif Live Wallpapers - add your own gifs $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Protector - Parental control & Child lock $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Another World $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. The Last Express $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Tank Raid Online 2 - 3D Galaxy Battles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Hero Evolution2 : VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Age of Civilizations Americas $1.85 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. LASERBREAK Renegades $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Slash Arena Online PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Swingman star $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Chess Art for Kids (No Ads) - Bagatur Engine $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Cartoon Dungeon VIP : Age of cartoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Hero's 2nd Memory : Shooting RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Super God Blade VIP : Spin the Ultimate Top! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Sword Warriors: Heroes Fight - Epic Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Live or Die: Survival Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Magnet Balls Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. NEW Math puzzles 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Sword Knights+ : Ghost Hunter (idle rpg) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Word Chess PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Darkland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. FASTAR VIP - Shooting Star Rhythm Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Freelancer Simulator Inc : Game Dev Money Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Fit Tile $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Fit Toon - Series 1 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. Grow Spaceship VIP - Galaxy Battle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  27. Push Blox $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Sudoku Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. Tower of Infinity VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Star 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Pixel Net White - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Color S8 - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Arthur Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Dinadan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Elyan Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Galaad Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Ginevra Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Lancelot Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Merlin Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Morgana Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. The Round Table Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Arcryste Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. DR.DREAM UI ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. EP - Eagle Plus Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Retro O Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. EarForge: Learn Ear Training $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Ultra GPS Logger $7.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Learn French Language: Listen, Speak, Read Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. 3min. Mindfulness : Meditation Timer $1.99 -> $1.20; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. AndroMoney Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. HDR Mood Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Pencil Sketch HD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. ColEm Deluxe - Coleco Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Dandara $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Lostkeeper $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Codex of Victory $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Adding Fractions Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. DEAD CITY  Text Adventure & Cyoa $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Dungeon Escape $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Forest 2 Premium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Radium $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Radium 2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Age of Rivals $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. When Silence Fell - A Dark Interactive Story $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pixel Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  3. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days