The Samsung Galaxy S9 is now relegated to the shadows of the newer S10, but it still has enough going for it to be a strong consideration for anyone looking to purchase a well-spec'ed smartphone without spending ludicrous amounts of money. The S9 is currently available for $400 from Best Buy with an activation at purchase or for $500 without any activation requirement from that retailer and others. The larger S9+ is also available for $500 from Best Buy with activation or for as little as $574 without any activation from various retailers.

If an activation at purchase works for you, look no further than Best Buy's current deal. The unlocked 64GB version of the S9 (SM-G960U) is available for $400 with a Sprint activation ($450 with AT&T) at the time of purchase, which is $200 less than the standard retail price. Without an activation, Samsung's smaller flagship from last year can be had for $500 from Best Buy, Samsung, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Walmart which is still a $100 discount.

The unlocked 64GB version of the S9+ (SM-G965U) can be had for $500 from Best Buy with a Sprint activation ($550 with AT&T), $200 less than the full retail price. Without an activation, Samsung's larger flagship of yesteryear is available for $600 from Best Buy, Samsung, B&H Photo, and Walmart; and $574 from Amazon.

The S9 offers a 5.8" 1440p Super AMOLED display (no hole punch), a Snapdragon 845 chipset, 64/128/256GB options for storage, 4GB of RAM, a microSD slot that can hold up to 400GB of additional storage, a 12MP main camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, IP68 water resistance, a 3,000mAh battery, and fast charging. The S9+ upgrades the size of the display to 6.2", the size of the battery to 3,500mAh, RAM to 6GB, and the camera on the back of the phone with an added telephoto lens.

The offer is for a limited time only according to Samsung's website, so act quickly if you're interested. Availability of storage sizes, colors, and versions of the phones included in these discounts varies by retailer (B&H Photo, for instance, offers even bigger discounts on international versions of the S9 and S9+), so be sure to confirm the final price once you pick your desired configuration of the S9 or S9+.