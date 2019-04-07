It may be officially dead, but if you still want to use Inbox by Gmail for at least a few more checks on your messages, we have some good news: you can delete the app and download an older, working version from APK Mirror!
Version 1.78, released in October, was the last for the email client. Users who tap into it from today onwards will see an animated splash screen and a message urging them onto the main Gmail app:
Redditors in the r/Android community who refused to accept the demise of Inbox decided to pull up older versions of the app just to see if they worked. We checked it out ourselves and were able to affirm that we could manage reminders and receive messages with the v1.77 APK from September. We also were able to make Inbox work with v1.72 from May.
We suspect that Google will catch up to this discovery and cork up the floodgates. Either that, or it lets everyone ride the bull into the server shutdown. Nothing in life is for certain.
If you're still stuck on Inbox and don't want to go anywhere else (for the time being), we've got you covered over at APK Mirror. Vale Inbox!
Older APKs may not work anymore
Andrew, who's been using an older version of Inbox, wrote to us saying he noticed that the service stopped pulling new messages to the app sometime last night.
We performed a check on a couple of devices and results were inconclusive. We were not able to get Inbox working on our LG V40 anymore, but our Pixel 2 was able to install the app and get new message notifications on all of this writer's associated Gmail accounts.
Your mileage may vary, but we think the situation has come to the point where Inbox should not be your primary email app.
