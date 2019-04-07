If you have issues with Wi-Fi range around your house, the Google Wifi is one of the easiest ways to rectify them. It's not the newest system out there, but its quick setup and Google integration mean that it's still a great option. Woot is currently offering factory refurbished 3-packs for just $209.99.

The Google Wifi extends your home's Wi-Fi range by creating a network of nodes that broadcast the Wi-Fi signal from all around the house. I've had one of these 3-packs for over a year now, and it's still doing its job just fine. Plus, if you have a mansion and need even more nodes, you can always purchase additional Wifi units and add them to your network.

We've seen brand-new Wifi 3-packs discounted to $219.99 before, though some people had trouble taking advantage of the deal. Today's Woot deal for $209.99 is only available for seven more hours, so you'd better hurry if you're interested. Shipping is free if you're a Prime member, and it comes with a 90-day Google warranty.