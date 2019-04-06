I know you know about Philips Hue — it's pretty much got the market cornered on high-end connected lighting. If you've wanted a set but you've been put off by the price, now might be your chance: Amazon's got some great deals on certified refurbished Hue starter kits, but they're only good today.

There are deals on kits containing between two and four bulbs, including dimmable white, white ambiance, and color ambiance models. The cheapest set comes with two dimmable white bulbs and the hub required to operate them — it's just $41.34, down from a usual price of about $55.

Here are all the deals:

If you don't mind buying refurbished, these are all screaming deals on products that'll likely last you many years. Get on it, though — as of right now, the sale ends in just under 10 hours (that's 11:59 tonight, Pacific time).