Widgets, once one of the most appealing features of Android and now all but abandoned. A few years ago, an update to a widget, especially one from a Google app, would be noticed immediately and we would get dozens of tips about it in the span of a few hours. Nowadays hardly anyone uses widgets to even notice or care. So you may forgive us for not seeing this major change in the Gmail widget, which occurred toward the end of last month.

Yup, it’s been over a week and we just got wind of it. Gmail’s homescreen widget look has switched from the older Material Design to the new one — a.k.a. Material Design 2.0 or Material Theme. The differences are huge. Oops, I kid; they’re quite minor. The most obvious change is the header’s inverted red and white color. The pen icon is outlined and the font is now a smaller Google Sans. That’s all there is to it.

Old design.

So if you were irked by the widget because it didn’t fit the modern design language, you can use it again in good conscience knowing it won’t offend your sense of style. The new widget has been live since Gmail v2019.03.17.240613483, so everyone should have it by now. But in case you want to get the file manually, we have it along with the more recent version up on APK Mirror.