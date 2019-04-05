Sony's Xperia XA2 family of devices got its first taste of Android 9 Pie in February, but it didn't go as planned. The update bricked some units. The phones would reboot to a screen showing black and white lines, becoming inoperable. The rollout was quickly halted. Sony has evidently worked out the kinks, though, as Pie is once again landing on XA2 phones.
The update that ruined phones only went out in Russia before the problem was caught. Its build number was 50.2.A.0.342; this new one is 50.2.A.0.352, and seems to be available in other regions. The update also includes the March security patch.
- Source:
- Xperia Blog
