The Galaxy S10 was unveiled a month and a half ago, and we think it's one of the best phones on the market today. One of its drawbacks, though, is its price, which can reach $1,600 for the larger model. Thankfully, there are ways to pay less for Samsung's latest flagship, without having to buy a used or refurbished device. One option is to buy the international version on eBay, which lets you save about 20% on the S10e, S10, and S10+.

The discounts let you get the Galaxy S10e for $600, the S10 for $720, and the S10+ for $820. As these are the flagship's international variants, they house an Exynos 9820 processor instead of the Snapdragon 855 found on American models, which proved to be less powerful on benchmarks. Also, they will only work with GSM carriers, so you'll need to be an AT&T or T-Mobile client to be able to use these phones. On the plus side, they're all factory unlocked and feature a secondary SIM tray, which US versions don't have. The rest of the specs remain exactly the same, so it's worth considering this deal if you're on a compatible carrier.