Google Assistant is largely considered to be the top mobile assistant out right now, but even the best can improve. Starting today, Google is updating how Assistant displays the answers to your questions. The updated answer cards are larger with more visuals, and there are even some new tools built-in.

The blog post has photos showing several examples of the tweaked cards, all of which are easier to parse than before. Standard search results don't get as dramatic an upgrade, though the cards are now much taller and show more results. Last but not least, there are now some tools and calculators built into Assistant, including a bubble level, a color picker, a tip calculator, and a mortgage calculator.

Google says that these new cards are rolling out today to Android phones, though I'm still getting the old results. Let us know what you're seeing on your devices.