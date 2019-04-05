Article Contents
The first week of April is wrapping up, so here's one last round of app sales to get the weekend started. Today's list includes the mobile edition of Thumper, a fantastic rhythm game that I thoroughly enjoy and recommend. Otherwise, it's the usual sort of stuff.
Free
Apps
- Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Games
- Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Cute Animals Flashcards V2 PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sight Words - Basic Dolch Words for 1st grade kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Dungeon Survival: Lophis Fate Card Roguelike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
Sale
Apps
- Link URL Bookmark - favorite links in your pocket $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- DroneMate $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Learn Italian - Language Learning Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- C4droid - C/C++ compiler & IDE $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fishing PRO 2 (full) - fishing simulator with chat $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Everybody's Japanese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Melody Maker XD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Horizon VR $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Happy Vikings $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- BRIK Extreme $1.80 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Galaxy Trader $2.59 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mahjong Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aspire UX Pixel - Icon Pack Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Atomus HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FLYME 7 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Glassy Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- MIUI ORIGINAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Moonlit Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- O Pro Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
