The first week of April is wrapping up, so here's one last round of app sales to get the weekend started. Today's list includes the mobile edition of Thumper, a fantastic rhythm game that I thoroughly enjoy and recommend. Otherwise, it's the usual sort of stuff.

Free

Apps

  1. Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

  1. Zenge $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Cute Animals Flashcards V2 PRO $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Cat in the Woods VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Hills Legend HD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Sight Words - Basic Dolch Words for 1st grade kids $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Dark Dungeon Survival: Lophis Fate Card Roguelike $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Last Day Survival-Zombie Shooting 24H Dark Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. League of Stickman - Best action game(Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Retro Pixel $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Pure - Icon Pack ( Flat Design ) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Iconix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Yomira- Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Link URL Bookmark - favorite links in your pocket $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. AnatomyMapp $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. DroneMate $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Learn Italian - Language Learning Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. C4droid - C/C++ compiler & IDE $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Fishing PRO 2 (full) - fishing simulator with chat $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Everybody's Japanese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Melody Maker XD $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Vibro. Profile Scheduler $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Guppy $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Cultist Simulator $6.99 -> $4.89; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Word Connect PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Bulb Boy $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Death Horizon VR $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Galaxy Warrior Classic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Happy Vikings $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Thumper: Pocket Edition $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. BRIK Extreme $1.80 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Dust and Salt $7.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Dust and Salt: Battle for Murk Gamebook $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Galaxy Trader $2.59 -> $1.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Mahjong Premium $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Rollshot - World War Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. The Dew $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aspire UX Pixel - Icon Pack Launcher $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Atomus HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. FLYME 7 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Glassy Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. MIUI ORIGINAL - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Moonlit Icon Mask - Nova / Apex / ADW $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. O Pro Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days