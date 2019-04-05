The first week of April is wrapping up, so here's one last round of app sales to get the weekend started. Today's list includes the mobile edition of Thumper, a fantastic rhythm game that I thoroughly enjoy and recommend. Otherwise, it's the usual sort of stuff.

Free

Apps

Meeting Notes Taker - Recorder, memo and minutes $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Sale

Apps

Games