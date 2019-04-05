Amazon is building earbuds with Alexa built right in, according to a report from Bloomberg. The buds "mirror" AirPods, the report says, implying they'll be fully wireless. Pricing and availability aren't yet known.

You'll be able to summon Amazon's digital assistant by voice to do normal Alexa things, like check the weather and, of course, buy more stuff from Amazon. The earbuds will feature touch controls for changing tracks and adjusting volume, and charge in an included case, which itself will charge using a "standard USB cable." Hopefully that means USB-C, but Amazon has been hesitant to include the connector in some of its other products like the Kindle line, instead opting for microUSB.

Bloomberg's sources aren't sure when the earbuds will be available, and say Amazon has faced development delays. The company typically releases new hardware in the fall, so it might be a few months until we learn more.