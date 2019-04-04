HMD unveiled the Nokia 7.1 toward the end of last year, but the company also ventured into accessories with the Nokia Pro Wireless Earphones and True Wireless Earbuds. At the time, HMD said these devices would not launch in the US at all. Sad, but not unexpected. However, they've now popped up for sale at several retailers.

The Pro Wireless Earphones are a bit more "old-fashioned" with a neckband and wires connecting the two buds. The controls are on the band, and the earbuds clip together with magnets to pause your tunes. The Pro Wireless Earphones offer 10 hours of battery life and have a reasonable $79.99 price tag.

The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds are more expensive and modern. There are no wires, and the individual buds are tiny like the Earin M-2. They even have a simile tube-shaped charging case. The battery life on these is only 3.5 hours, but the case gives you a few more charge cycles. These will run you $129.99. Check below for links to both devices at B&H and Newegg.