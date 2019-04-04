LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that HBO will be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel starting today, making it easy to access all of HBO's groundbreaking original series in their entirety, plus hit movies, documentaries, live programming, and more. Additionally, Cinemax will soon be available via Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel. HBO joins an array of 25+ popular premium subscriptions already available on The Roku Channel.

“The Roku Channel delivers a single destination to discover great free, ad-supported and premium subscription entertainment,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming and Engagement, Roku. “We are expanding Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel by making HBO more easily available to The Roku Channel’s highly engaged user base.”

Users of The Roku Channel can easily browse HBO via Premium Subscriptions and then trial HBO for free for seven days. Following the seven-day trial, subscribers will be charged $14.99 per month. The Roku Channel offers a single destination for both free and premium movies, shows and other great content. Customers can easily browse all content, even those from Premium Subscription services, without needing a subscription. Once users are ready to subscribe to Premium Subscriptions via The Roku Channel, they can take advantage of our “one-click” signup and subscriptions can be easily managed through the “My Account” section on Roku.com. Premium Subscriptions are only viewable within The Roku Channel.

“Just in time, The Roku Channel users will have a chance to watch the final season of Game of Thrones on their favorite platform,” said Jeff Dallesandro, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Digital Distribution and New Business Development, HBO.

The Roku Channel provides users access to 10,000+ free, ad-supported movies and TV episodes as well as Premium Subscriptions. It is a top 5 channel on the Roku® platform by active account reach. The Roku Channel’s easy-to-navigate, content-first interface, allows users to discover free, ad-supported entertainment as well as premium services in a single destination without having to switch between multiple streaming channels.

