We're just a few weeks out from Google I/O, but Google is already planning its next developer party with the Android Dev Summit. While I/O is technically a developer-focused event, it's also become a major showcase for consumer-facing products. The Android Dev Summit will be all about Android without the glitz and glamor of I/O, and it's happening on October 23-24 this year.

Google's tweet didn't make the timeline or event name obvious, but frames of the GIF included "#AndroidDevSummit" and hexadecimal that spelled out the date. It didn't take long for Twitter to figure that out. The Dev Summit will let Android developers interact with members of the Android team, and there will be plenty of workshops and office hours. The event should follow close on the heels of Android Q's release, so developers will probably have a lot of questions.

🚨 Big Announcement 🚨 Something awesome this way comes. Save the date! Wait ... pic.twitter.com/bjd1afXedC — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) April 4, 2019

Google has held several Android Dev Summits in the past, but it hasn't always been a guarantee like I/O. There was no 2016 event, but this will be the second Summit in a row. Developers interested in attending should keep an eye on the Android Dev Twitter account for updates on registration.