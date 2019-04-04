Although Android Q's Ambient Display seems pretty much unchanged at first glance, we keep discovering small modifications in it that are interesting. One of these is that you can see the full track title, and possibly even artist, on the always-on display without unlocking your phone. We've verified this with Spotify, Pocket Casts, YouTube Music, and Google Play Music, but it will likely happen with all apps that surface a music notification.

When there's nothing playing, the line displays the current date and weather, but when there's audio playing, it surfaces that info. In Android P, you only get the notification icon among all the icons below, no more details.

And keep in mind this is the song playing from your device, not the recognized Now Playing song that Pixels surface when they hear a song playing nearby. Those show up at the bottom of the Ambient Display, not here.