Google has embedded eSIM capability into its Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 handsets, so users could choose between using a physical chip or a virtual one. Unfortunately, the option was limited to registering one or the other on the network, but not both at the same time. With Android Q, the company is bringing (limited) dual-SIM support to its latest flagship, so you can simultaneously connect both the physical and eSIM to the cell towers.
Android Q now natively lets users pick which module to use for calls, messages, and data, a feature manufacturers previously had to implement themselves. However, as the Pixel 2 and 3 only support Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS), owners will still have to select an "active" SIM, as the technology doesn't allow for both to work concurrently. Nevertheless, it appears the operating system will support Dual SIM, Dual Active (DSDA) out of the box, which means phones that come with the feature should be able to have two active SIM modules at the same time.
Based on our readers' input, we wanted to clarify the way DSDS works: The technology allows for both SIM modules to be simultaneously registered on the network, but they can't be active at the same time. In everyday usage, this means you'll have to select the active SIM card for data, but will still receive calls and messages on both numbers. The main limitation of DSDS versus DSDA if the inability to place calls concurrently, which most people will rarely need to do.
The Android Q Beta 2 brings a far more functional dual-SIM mode that doesn't keep switching between the two SIMs like the previous release. In fact, the device will now tell you it can simultaneously connect to two networks and will show two signal indicators in the notification tray, should you chose to activate it. As with any DSDS device, you'll have to pick which SIM to use for data and can also set your preferred line for outgoing calls and texts.
If the option isn't showing for you, you'll have to activate it in the developer menu feature flags before heading to your networking settings.
- Source:
- @ow
- Thanks:
- Nick Olsen,
- Samarth Verma
- Source:
- @ow
- Via:
- XDA Developers
