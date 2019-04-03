In keeping with the initially projected schedule, Android Q Beta 2 has just been released for human consumption. While we all wait for the Beta Program OTAs to roll out, the impatient can get an edge on the rest of us by sideloading the already available OTA images or manually flashing the factory images.
Downloads for each device in each category are just below:
OTA files:
Factory images:
In typical Android Police fashion, we'll be updating our own devices just as soon as we can to point out any new features we see, and we'll let you know if and when OTAs start to roll out for Beta Program users.
We can now verify that Beta Program OTAs are rolling out via the traditional means:
Android Q users can start tappin' that "check for update" button, they should have a download waiting.
- Source:
- Android Q Factory Images,
- Android Q OTAs
Comments