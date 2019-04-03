If you've stopped by our periodic sale roundups, you'll know that TP-Link products go on sale very often. Several TP-Link devices, including ones under its 'Kasa' smart home brand, are up to 37% off on Amazon for today only. That includes a Wi-Fi light bulb for $16, a six-outlet power strip for $55, and a two-pack of smart plugs for $28.

The best discount out of the bunch seems to be the Kasa Smart WiFi Light Bulb (KL110), which is currently $15.99. That's the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon, and $4 below the previous price. It's even dimmable!

TP-Link's six-outlet WiFi Power Strip is also on sale, down to $54.99. It has been that price a few times in the past, but never on Amazon. It's definitely only useful in a few niche circumstances, but it works well — you can find our review here.

Other notable discounts include a three-way WiFi Light Switch for $40 and a two-pack of mini smart plugs for $28. There are also some routers and other networking equipment on sale. You can see everything at the link below.