The debut of Call Screen on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL late last year was a magical moment. The deluge of robocalls shows no sign of slowing, but Call Screen gives you a way to reclaim a little sanity. The feature was exclusive to Pixels at launch, but now some Motorola phones will have it, too.

A recent update to the Google Phone app hinted at this, but support is a bit different than we guessed. Call Screen is not locked to Android One devices; it's coming to the new Moto G7 and the Motorola One devices. The latter is Android One, but the former is not. Moto doesn't specify if it means all G7 variants (i.e. the Power and Play) or just the G7 itself. I would assume it means all of them.

Like on Pixels, Call Screen on Moto phones will answer calls for you and transcribe the interaction so you can decide if you want to answer. Motorola says it "began rolling out" Call Screen, but we don't know when or how long it will take to get to all devices. Based on the previous leak, we also expect this feature to come to Nokia's phone. No news on that front just yet, though.