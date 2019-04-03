Happy Wednesday afternoon! It looks like you'll make it through the week after all. That's reason to celebrate, so why not treat yourself to some cut-rate tech gear? Here you'll find discounts on Moment's Galaxy S10 cases, Bluetooth speakers, and other cool stuff.



Galaxy S10 Moment case pre-orders: $32 ($8 off)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Moment photo case — $31.99, $8 off (B&H)

— $31.99, $8 off (B&H) Samsung Galaxy S10+ Moment photo case — $31.99, $8 off (B&H)

— $31.99, $8 off (B&H) Samsung Galaxy S10e Moment photo case — $31.99, $8 off (B&H)

Moment makes camera lenses that fix to smartphones by use of specialized cases. Those cases are really nice, even if you don't have any interest in the photography hardware. Moment's cases for the Galaxy S10 line launch later this month; they're $40 a pop, but if you pre-order now at B&H, you can save $8. Cases are available for all three S10 models in both canvas and wood finishes.

This cute little Sony Bluetooth speaker: $38 ($20 off)

Sony SRS-XB10 Bluetooth Speaker — $38, $20 off (B&H)

Just look at this tiny speaker. The lil' fella features IPX5 water resistance and NFC pairing, and, according to customer reviews, surprisingly robust sound for its diminutive footprint. It comes in a variety of colors, too. It's historically gone for $58 at B&H, but the retailer has it for $20 off today.

Exclusive — Altec Lansing OmniJacket Bluetooth speaker: $60 ($40 off)

Altec Lansing OmniJacket Bluetooth speaker — $59.99 with exclusive coupon, $40 off (DailySteals)

This compact Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker is going for $100 at some retailers like Walmart, but our friends at DailySteals have given us an exclusive coupon for you, our discerning readers. Entering code APOMNI at checkout will reduce DailySteals' already-lower-than-average price of $79.99 to just $59.99.

TP-Link smart plug 3-pack: $34 ($17 off)

TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi smart plug 3-pack – $33.99, $16.98 off (Newegg)

If you've been following AP for any amount of time, you'll know that we're pretty big on TP-Link's smart home stuff. These plugs can be controlled remotely or scheduled to turn on and off at times of your choosing, and a three-pack is just $33.99 right now at Newegg — that's $11.33 apiece. They're an older model, but they still get the job done.

Choetech wireless charging pad: $8 ($4 off)

Choetech 5-watt Qi wireless charging pad – $8.31 with coupon, $4.28 off (Amazon)

Wireless charging doesn't have to be expensive. This five-watt Choetech Qi pad is pretty much a steal at its usual price of $12.59, but with coupon code VYARO3T3, it's all the way down to $8.31. It includes a microUSB cable, but no wall wart — you'll have to supply your own. At this price, though, that's a reasonable compromise. Grab a few and put 'em all over your house.