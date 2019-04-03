Thank the heavens: Google has fixed the screenshot issue from Q Beta 1 that caused rounded corners and notches to be visible. Unsurprisingly, people were not happy with their screenshots being made so ugly, so we're glad that Google has reverted this so quickly.

Left: Q Beta 1 (no notch because Pixel 2 XL). Right: Q Beta 2 (Pixel 3 XL).

Some people had suspected that it was a bug causing the corners and notches to be shown, and it looks like they were right. It's bad enough to have to deal with a notch while using a Pixel 3 XL; there was no need to subject friends to seeing the notch through your screenshots as well. They don't need to relive our shame.