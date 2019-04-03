- ...
Less than a month after the first one, Android Q Beta 2 has landed with a decent amount of changes in tow. Among those changes is a convenient new volume pop-up to control all of the different volumes without having to enter the settings app.
Left: Q Beta 1. Right: Q Beta 2.
With Android Pie, Google ditched Oreo's pop-up in favor of a shortcut to the actual settings app, but it seems like the developers have had a change of heart. Q Beta 2's volume pop-up avoids having to exit your current app and launch settings, and it does it pretty nicely.
Left: Q Beta 1. Right: Q Beta 2.
After the new settings icon is tapped, the pop-up slides up from the bottom with all four volume options: media, call, ring, and alarm. When you're done tweaking that, you're free to hit "Done" to close it, or you can press "See more" to be brought to the full volume section in settings. Pretty neat.
- Thanks:
- Zachary Kew-Denniss
