It turns out that Android Q's second beta release actually has a lot of great additions packed in. Case in point: media notifications now have progress bars, and they're seekable, too. This should make things a lot more convenient for those who like to jump around during music, podcast, or video playback.
The progress bar seems to be live in all media playback notifications, including Google Play Music, Spotify, YouTube, Pocket Casts, etc. It does make the notification a bit taller, but we think that's a small price to pay for this added functionality.
