When it comes to Bluetooth speakers, we as consumers have a ton of options to choose from. But if you're on a budget yet still want a great audio experience, Anker's Soundcore brand usually fits the bill. This deal, if you've been looking for some 360° stereo sound for your home or office, is one to pay attention to. Amazon is currently offering a two-pack of the Soundcore Flare for just $69.99, about $50 off the regular price.

For reference, one Flare will run you $60, so getting a second unit for another ten bucks is a steal. This speaker features some EQ and driver tweaks for some extra bass, a ring of LEDs that react to the rhythm of your music, and IPX7 water-resistance. You can also pair up two units in stereo mode.

Though we didn't get a chance to review the Flare here on AP, it seems that a lot of people like these speakers. If you're interested, grab your two-pack from the link below and have fun.