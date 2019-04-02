I don't envy parents whose kids are bugging them for their first smartphone, but I guess it's one of the inevitable challenges. Verizon hopes to make the whole process a little less stressful for you with a new plan designed for young children.

Just Kids includes Verizon's Smart Family Premium parental control suite as standard, saving you the $9.99 add-on price it would usually command. The mix and match plan comes with 5GB of 4G LTE data and unlimited calls and texts to 20 numbers of your choosing. Safety Mode stops the little monsters from exceeding the data allowance, too, so you'll never have to pay any additional fees.

The built-in parental controls consist of content filters and the ability to limit screen time. There's also a handy location tracker so you'll always know where your children are (much to their dismay, I'm sure). App screening will also ensure they aren't using anything intended for adult eyes only.

Adding a Just Kids line could cost as little as $5 per month if you already have 3 unlimited Verizon lines in your family. Check out the source link below for full pricing information and terms.