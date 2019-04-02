A hole punch front camera with an almost bezel-free display is the dominant smartphone design trend for 2019, whether you like it or not. HMD Global's new Nokia-branded device is the latest to go with this setup, and it certainly looks handsome for it. The mid-ranger has been announced for the Asian market, launching first in Taiwan.

The spec sheet includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB with a MicroSD card), and a 3,500mAh. The display is 6.39 inches diagonally and it's good to see an ever-reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Of the three rear cameras, the 48MP main sensor is the headline piece, accompanied by wide angle and depth sensors. The front camera is 16MP.

A black finish with copper detailing is reminiscent of past Nokia phones — such as the stylish 7 Plus — and makes this phone just as easy on the eye . It's unlikely the X71 will ever be released in Europe or the US, but it would be a decent addition to the Nokia portfolio if it were. In Taiwan, it's priced at 11,900 NT$ (around $385) and goes on sale April 10.