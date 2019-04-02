If you've got a Samsung phone and want some extra customization options, the Good Lock suite of tools is exactly what you need. The last releases added improved support for the Samsung phones now running Android 9 Pie, and a new round of updates fixes more bugs while adding the odd new feature.
As you can see from the changelogs below, courtesy of SamsungCentral, most of the recent dev work has focused on sorting out performance problems, but QuickStar does have a new ability to hide the connected Bluetooth icon and TaskChanger gets a few new functions.
LockStar
-The status bar overlapping with the front camera
-The phenomenon that the application is getting closed when it
can not get system wallpaper.
-The stuck with "clock loading..." progress while style creation
screen.
-The display of the clock, notifications icon, etc. during the
quick panel expanded
-The hidden battery icons partially
-The hidden app shortcut icons partially
-Apply fixed style in case of landscape mode
QuickStar
-Added connected Bluetooth icon invisible feature.
-Fixed bug of NFC icon invisible feature.
-App Ul enhancements for various device models.
-Improved visibility of tile detail view (Different schedules by
device models.)
TaskChanger
-Added "Open in split screen" function menu
-Recent application button Adds split screen function whern
long click (O OS)
-QuickScrub function added (P OS)
-Improved the ability to swipe and delete apps continuously
(iPhone feel)
-Fix problem that security folder, dual messenger app can not
see (O OS)
-Fixed an intermittent stopping animation after app deletion
-Fixed other bugs
NavStar
-Fixed a bug that the center area would not be clicked when the
button aligned the right /left
-Navigationbar Fixed a bug that did not appear when adding a button.
You can grab the updates to the main Good Lock app and its modules from APKMirror by following these links — Good Lock, LockStar, QuickStar, NavStar, MultiStar, and TaskChanger.
