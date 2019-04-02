Sometimes when you're giving a presentation, an audio clip can really help illustrate a point. Up until now, there was no simple way to play that audio alongside a Google Slides slideshow, but Google has announced that the option to embed audio clips directly into presentations is coming.

Once the feature is available, you'll be able to add MP3 and WAV files to presentations by navigating to Insert > Audio. You'll have options to move the play button around, replace it with an image of your choosing, or hide it altogether.

The rollout to G Suite users is starting today and should be complete by early May. There's no timeline for availability on non-G Suite accounts, but if history is any indication, it won't be too long. Look forward to hearing Pharrell's "Happy" during a Monday morning sales meeting in the near future.