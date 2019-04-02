Chrome OS has been slowly but steadily incorporating Google Assistant, with Chrome OS 71 first introducing native support and version 72 bringing it to more devices. The latest developer version of the operating system continues with this effort by including results from the Assistant when you type in the search bar.

The feature is straightforward: Assistant becomes another source of results on the system's search bar, right next to the web, apps, and files on your device. For example, if you want to know how far away the moon is, the answer will turn up right there in the search bar, as you can see in the screenshot above. While you can already get Assistant results, so far they've appeared in a window of their own.

If you're on the Chrome OS Dev channel, you can try this feature by activating the aptly named "Assistant & Launcher integration" flag, which offers exactly that. You'll also need to have Assistant itself enabled, but that just makes sense — how else would you be able to use its features?

Currently, you have to click a button in the right corner of the launcher’s search box or use your hotword to access Google’s intelligent helper.