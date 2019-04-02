No matter if your default video device is an Android TV box or a Chromecast, you can say "Play Star Trek on CBS All Access" or "Play Android Police on YouTube" to a Google Home speaker, and the content will start playing on the streaming device. However, this functionality has been broken for many Android TV users for nearly a month, and Google hasn't stated when a fix will be available.

The problem started when a security vulnerability was discovered in Google Photos, where select Android TV-based televisions started adding other Google accounts as linked Google Photos users. Google implemented a temporary fix by removing the ability for Google Assistant to cast content (including photos) to Android TV.

Unfortunately, Google has yet to re-enable Casting from Google Assistant to Android TV. The Nvidia Shield forums, social media, and our comment sections are filled with reports from frustrated users.

@NVIDIASHIELD I used to use my Google Home with my shield to play Spotify or YouTube. It no longer seems to connect to it. I am able to turn it on and off but just not let them play apps as I used to previously. Please can you advise?? I also sent you a DM. Thank you — Vik Babber (@17Viks) April 1, 2019

@madebygoogle Google home mini hasn't been working with Nvidia shield since January. It worked perfectly before. When will this be fixed? — Cory Rosenberg (@rosenberg_photo) March 31, 2019

@Google Having trouble with Google Assistant and Nvidia Shield. Several factory resets, yet every time I ask to play something from the remote or Google Home, I get "Sorry, something went wrong." Is there a bug / fix coming, or just me? — Craig McIntyre (@CMcIntyre90) March 20, 2019

It's important to note that casting from a smartphone, tablet, or computer still works — only voice commands like "Play Android Police on YouTube" from external smart speakers are non-functional. Google said on Twitter that it is "working on a fix," but no ETA is available:

Got it. Our team is already aware of this and working on a fix — we'll be sure to keep you posted once we have an update. — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 1, 2019

Google was right to immediately disable the feature causing a security vulnerability, but it's annoying to see the feature still broken after nearly a month. Hopefully, it will be resolved soon.