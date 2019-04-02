Smartphones are getting increasingly powerful and capable, which means they also need more energy to last the whole day. Battery sizes are growing as well, but they're seldom large enough to keep your handset up until nighttime, especially when you're traveling and using your phone to find your way, take pictures, and look up places to visit. Power banks are a convenient way to fill up your phone on the go, and thanks to this deal on Anker's PowerCore Redux power banks, you'll be able to charge your device wherever you are.

These products have a compact design combined with large charging capacities. Both 15,000mAh and 20,000mAh versions are currently marked down, selling for $34 and $42, respectively. They offer high-speed charging and ship with a Micro USB cable and a travel pouch. They both use USB-A outlets, instead of the more recent USB-C ones, which most people will probably appreciate, as they'll get to keep their existing cables.

The power banks are already discounted, so there's no additional step to take to enjoy the rebate. Just add them to your cart, and you're good to go.