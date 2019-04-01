An enterprising GeForce Forums user has stumbled upon a way of enabling split-screen multitasking on everybody's favorite Android TV box, the Nvidia Shield TV. It's not entirely practical, but if you've got a keyboard you can connect to the device, you can run two apps side by side on your television.

With a keyboard connected, pressing the rightmost Windows key or Command (depending on the type of keyboard) plus the left or right bracket — that's [ or ] — will move the open app to either the left or right side of the screen, respectively. The last app opened before the current on-screen app will move to the other side. Like on regular ol' Android, the two are divided by a line with a sort of handle in the middle that you can drag back and forth with a mouse, resizing the two panes. You can also use Windows (or Command) plus either bracket key to adjust the view.

XDA Developers wasn't able to replicate the behavior on a Xiaomi Mi Box S, so it's possible the functionality is exclusive to the Shield TV. Split-screen isn't implemented particularly elegantly, and the convoluted method of triggering it makes it seem like it may not have been meant for users to find at all, but at least it's fun to play around with. If you want to test the limit of your attention span, knock yourself out.