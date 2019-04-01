BREA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TP-Link®, a leading global provider of consumer and business networking products, today announced the Deco M4 Dual Band Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, a 3-pack of dual-band mesh units that provide high-performance WiFi coverage for your entire home at an affordable price, $179.99.

“Featuring whole home coverage and ease of use, Mesh WiFi has been a great solution to solve home WiFi problems, but the high price point has been a barrier to mass consumer adoption,” said Louis Liu, CEO of TP-Link. “Deco M4 is born to solve that, delivering fast and stable WiFi throughout your entire home, offering a robust solution at a price you can afford. It is one of our most exciting and budget-friendly mesh WiFi systems to date.”

Covering up to 5,500 sq. ft. and capable of connecting up to 100 different WiFi devices, Deco M4 provides a powerful mesh WiFi system that keeps you connected. With seamless roaming technology, your devices stay under a single network name so you won’t need to reconnect simply because you move to a new area in your home.

To help maximize your network, Deco M4 features adaptive path selection (APS), which ensures that the nodes always choose the fastest data stream and that the system directs devices onto the most optimal WiFi lane. And, thanks to its self-healing capabilities, if one of the Deco nodes in a multi-node mesh network drops, the system will reconfigure automatically based upon the status of the other nodes, ensuring that there are no interruptions to your WiFi connection.

Finally, Deco M4 is incredibly easy to set up and manage. Users can quickly get started using TP-Link’s Deco app for iOS or Android. The app offers a location feature that can help you find the best place to put Deco nodes throughout your home, optimizing coverage. Plus, the app also offers built-in parental controls that allow you to select when certain family members can use the internet and how much they can see.

Key Features at a Glance

Dual band AC1200 Mesh WiFi

Standard 3-pack offers coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft.

Seamless roaming under one WiFi name with IEEE 802.11k/v/r

Connects up to 100 wireless devices

Better and stronger WiFi network with adaptive path selection and self-healing

Robust parental controls with more features

Additional access point mode

Easy setup and management with Deco App

Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and IFTTT

Pricing & Availability

TP-Link Deco M4 3-Pack Systems are currently available for $179.99 USD on Amazon, BestBuy.com, Walmart.com and more.

