The 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is a beast of a phone. It kind of has to be to fit in those hefty new 5G radios, but it's also got a humungous 6.7" display and a 4,500mAh battery. The 5G network has been live in South Korea since late last year, and now Samsung is ready to launch its first 5G device.

Starting April 5, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available to purchase in Samsung's home country, with three colorways up for grabs: Majestic Black, Royal Gold, and Crown Silver. The 256GB model will cost 1.39 million KRW (around $1,125) while the 512GB option will be 1.56 million KRW (around $1,375).

The phone also has 8GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 855 chip, and quad rear cameras — you can check out the full specs here. According to Samsung, download speeds will be 20 times faster when using 5G than on current 4G networks. In the US, Verizon will be the first carrier to stock the S10 5G, but that won't be until June. Some European markets will follow soon after.