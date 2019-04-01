Google is kicking off April right with security updates for its Pixel phones. Bundled within this month's patches is a fix for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL's Ambient Display flashing issue, which has been plaguing some phones for months. Several other fixes are also mentioned in the update bulletin.

The fix in question carries reference number A-119327025, and it addresses the white flash that some owners have been seeing when waking their phones from the Ambient Display. Given that the issue was first reported back in November, it's about time that Google implemented a fix.

Other Pixel 3 and 3 XL fixes include better Assistant voice unlocking, as well as the ability to adjust Wi-Fi connectivity during eSIM activation for select carriers. The Pixel and Pixel XL also benefit from improved Bluetooth.