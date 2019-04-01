We all want companies to provide monthly security updates for our devices, but there comes a time when new phones take precedence over older models. Today is one of those difficult times. Samsung has updated its security update page with a few significant changes. The biggest losers are the S7, S7 Edge, and Tab S3 9.7, while newly-released models take their rightful place in the table.
First, the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e have now joined the ranks of devices promised monthly security updates. Samsung maintains that assurance for all flagships going back to the S7 Active and S8 now, which are over two years old.
However, the additions had to knock something down, and it's the S7 and S7 Edge that have been downgraded to quarterly updates now. After three years, it had to happen. Another demoted device is the Galaxy Tab S3 9.7. Owners were previously promised quarterly updates, but now, the tablet sits in the "other regular" category — whatever that means.
And finally, there are plenty of new additions in the quarterly update window:
- Galaxy A2 Core, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A70
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2019), Galaxy Tab A Plus 8 (2019)
- Galaxy S5e 10.5
- Galaxy View 2
Of course, these all depend on your region, carrier, so you're not really guaranteed anything. Plus, Samsung says that firmware updates can take precedence over security ones, so if your device is due a major update, it may deliver the security fixes with that.
- Source:
- Samsung
Comments