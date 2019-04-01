Another Monday, another handful of discounts on some great tech products. Today, we've got sales on the four-bulb Philips Hue White Ambiance starter kit, the Nest x Yale smart lock, and my personal favorite pair of budget earbuds, among other things. It may be April Fools' Day, but these deals are no joke (sorry).



Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit: $120 ($30 off)

Philips Hue White Ambiance 4-Bulb Starter Kit — $119.99, $30 off (Amazon, Best Buy)

If you're looking to get into smart lighting, tunable white bulbs are probably the most practical way to do it. No, you can't turn them green or purple, but you can adjust the temperature and intensity of the glow to your liking — dim, warm light when you're winding down, or bright, cool light when you need to focus. This Hue starter kit includes four white ambiance bulbs and the hub required to operate them. Normally about $150, you can get it for just under $120 from either Amazon or Best Buy right now.

Nest x Yale smart lock: $212 ($67 off)

Nest x Yale smart lock — $211.65, $67.35 off (Rakuten)

The Nest x Yale smart lock is extremely cool. It installs over an existing deadbolt, and lets you lock and unlock it either using your phone (the Google Assistant) or a keypad mounted on the outside of the door. It's $280 or so at most retailers like Amazon, but retailer Altatac's Rakuten storefront has it for less — $249. And if you're a member of the site, you can take an additional $37.35 off with coupon code ALT37, for a final price of $211.65.

Nest Protect smart smoke detector with free Google Home Mini: $120 ($39 off)

Nest Protect smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector with free Google Home Mini — $119, $39 off (B&H), (Best Buy), (BuyDig)

The Nest Protect is a smart smoke and carbon monoxide detector that does what normal detectors do while also pushing an alert to your phone if it detects something harmful, so you'll know if something is wrong even when you aren't home. It's got other neat features, too, like a subtle notification light that lets you know the battery status so you don't have to listen to it beeping when it's running low. Several retailers are bundling a free Google Home Mini with the Protect — a value of about $39 given the speaker's current price.

Aukey B60 Bluetooth earbuds: $45 ($15 off)

Aukey B60 Bluetooth earbuds – $44.99 with coupon, $15 off (Amazon)

I like the Aukey B60 a lot. They're extremely comfortable, they're waterproof, and they charge with USB-C. They don't have the best sound, but for the price point and overall convenience, they're not easy to beat. Normally $59.99, you can get them for $44.99 on Amazon right now with coupon code EQFQAQ68.

Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker: $21 ($4 off)

Oontz Angle 3 water-resistant Bluetooth speaker – $20.99 with on-page coupon, $4 off (Amazon)

Amazon reviewers seem to love the Oontz Angle 3. At this price, it's not hard to see why: it can push music for up to 14 hours, and it's durable, boasting an IPX5 water resistance rating. One reviewer claims to have accidentally run it over with a truck, but says it continued to function afterwards. The speaker has been hovering around $25 lately, but there's currently an on-page coupon that'll take four bucks off the price when you clip it. (You probably shouldn't run it over with a truck, though.)