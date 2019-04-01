The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were officially announced earlier this week, and some already have the phones. One of the P30's early testers has shared all the included wallpapers (and EMUI themes) with XDA Developers, so you can use them on your device of choice.

There are 12 preinstalled wallpaper images, all with a resolution of 2340 x 2340. Most of them are squiggly lines and water-like patterns, but there's one nature photo as well. 'Vivid Beach,' the first one in the above gallery, is my personal favorite.

You can download all of them in full quality from the source link below.