A new month is upon us, and if you're like me, it's one of your least favorite days to be on the internet. Some might find April Fool's Day to be fun, while others of us do not. Regardless of your feelings on the matter, we have a lot of apps on sale for you today.

Free

Apps

  1. Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Get BODIED by J - Health & Fitness $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Treasure Dungeon - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. 2048 puzzle game - dare to win 2048 game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bricks material - Bricks puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Castle of Nightmare Gold $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Space Block Crush (NoADs) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sudoku Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Flow Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. ReactionLab Classic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Oil Paint Icon $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. King Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Aurora Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Starry Icons and Widgets ( KWGT ). $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Explore Skye - Visitors Guide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. PhotoFixer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  4. G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Loud Player - Audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Fred TM - Time Motion Study $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. GPS info premium +glonass $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Handy Scientific Calculator Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Silent Mode/All Mute Mode (Camera Mute) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Auto-Data.net PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Clipboard Manager : Clipo Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Scarlet Notes Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Acid Ape Chess Grandmaster Edition $18.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Arkout Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Adventurous Box | World of Traps | Full | No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. One By One - Multilingual Word Search $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Throne Quest RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Asteroid Defense Classic $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
  2. Sphere Icon Pack $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
  3. Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. CRISPY HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Cygnus [Substratum] Samsung Nougat/Oreo/Pie(OneUI) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. MIUI CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. PieCons - Ultimate Android 9.0 Pie-inspired Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Suma Launcher Pro: Theme, Wallpapers, Efficient $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days