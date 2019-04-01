Article Contents
A new month is upon us, and if you're like me, it's one of your least favorite days to be on the internet. Some might find April Fool's Day to be fun, while others of us do not. Regardless of your feelings on the matter, we have a lot of apps on sale for you today.
Free
Apps
- Face Animator - Photo Deformer Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lecture Notes - Classroom Notes Made Simple $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Battery Bar : Energy Bars on Status bar $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Round Corners $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- GPS Speed Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Get BODIED by J - Health & Fitness $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Treasure Dungeon - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- LASERBREAK 2 Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hacker.exe - Mobile Hacking Simulator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- 2048 puzzle game - dare to win 2048 game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bricks material - Bricks puzzle game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Castle of Nightmare Gold $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crazy Tap Chef VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gold Miner Vegas: Nostalgic Arcade Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Kingdom Defense: Hero Legend TD - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Block Crush (NoADs) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sudoku Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap knife VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (VIP) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flow Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magnet Balls $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- ReactionLab Classic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- CashKnight ( Ruby Event Version ) $9.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dungeon X Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Preschool Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Oil Paint Icon $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- King Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Aurora Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Starry Icons and Widgets ( KWGT ). $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Thin - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- Explore Skye - Visitors Guide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- KS8 Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- PhotoFixer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- G-Stomper Studio $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Loud Player - Audio player $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Password Manager+: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- BEATS 2 XL Freestyle Riddims $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cambi Photo Camera $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fred TM - Time Motion Study $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Network Manager - Network Tools & Utilities (Pro) $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- GPS info premium +glonass $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Handy Scientific Calculator Pro $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $1.00; Sale ends in 5 days
- Mushrooming $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Silent Mode/All Mute Mode (Camera Mute) $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-Data.net PRO $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- eTOM Certification Guide $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Clipboard Manager : Clipo Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- fMSX Deluxe - MSX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scarlet Notes Pro $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Acid Ape Chess Grandmaster Edition $18.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Arkout Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Adventurous Box | World of Traps | Full | No Ads $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alien Shooter $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- One By One - Multilingual Word Search $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Please, Don't Touch Anything VR $8.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Space Trading Profiteer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Throne Quest RPG $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Games Logo Quiz Pro $5.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- GeoExpert - France Geography $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gleam of Fire Plus+ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Multiplication Division $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Necromancer Returns Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Slaughter 2: Prison Assault $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The House of Da Vinci $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Asteroid Defense Classic $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- 3D Square Red Icon Pack Oneplus Style $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Sphere Icon Pack $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 9 hours
- Ripped Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- 0Ground $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aragon $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Arc $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- B1ack Scorpion $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cappuccino Chocolate $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CRISPY HD - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cygnus [Substratum] Samsung Nougat/Oreo/Pie(OneUI) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Moon $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Desire Black Gold $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Elixir $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Era Flat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MIUI CIRCLE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PieCons - Ultimate Android 9.0 Pie-inspired Icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rustic $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Suma Launcher Pro: Theme, Wallpapers, Efficient $6.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments