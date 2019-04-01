In an apparent act of tech altruism, Anker saw fit to upgrade its Zolo Liberty fully wireless earbuds with new batteries that greatly improve their playback time — the new buds can play music for up to eight hours between charges, and the case can supply juice for a hundred hours total before requiring a top-up. Normally $99, it's down to $69.99 on Amazon with a coupon code.

At $99, the upgraded Zolo Liberty are the same price as their predecessor. That seems fair, as the only change they bring is extended battery life. Other than that, they're the same as always, with Bluetooth 5, IPX5 water resistance and (ugh) microUSB charging. The lack of USB-C is a lot easier to tolerate considering you'll probably only have to plug the things in once every few weeks, though.

The older model has been a bit cheaper, but not by a whole lot, and their battery life wasn't nearly as robust. Head over to Amazon and enter coupon code SDCZOLO1 at checkout to save.