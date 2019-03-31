Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today we have the early access release of The Elder Scrolls: Blades, the official launch of the beautiful skiing game Grand Mountain Adventure, and a console-quality rally racer. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Android Police coverage: Bethesda's next mobile title, The Elder Scrolls: Blades, has entered early access on Android

The Elder Scrolls: Blades has had a bit of a journey over the last few months. After Bethesda absolutely screwed up the launch of Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls: Blades was delayed. Now that the studio has opened up early access for those who registered, it's clear that the game heavily relies on loot boxes, two types of in-game currency, wait timers, and a hefty amount of in-app purchases. The first-person hacking and slashing gameplay starts out somewhat fun and easy, but once you get further in the game the grind inevitably kicks in. As a casual game to be played here and there, it's an alright release, but if you're looking for something similar to the mainline series, forget it. This is a free-to-play mobile game through and through.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Grand Mountain Adventure

Android Police coverage: [Update: It's here] Grand Mountain Adventure is a gorgeous skiing game that's officially launching on the Play Store on March 27th

Hands down Grand Mountain Adventure is my favorite release this week. Skiing down the slopes of snow-covered mountains has never been more invigorating, and now that the full version is out, there's a total of five glorious peaks to explore. This is an open-world game, so you are free to explore to your heart's content, though if you'd like to catch a lift to another mountain, you're first going to have to hunt down the appropriate lift ticket that unlocks that area.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece (full game unlock)

FoxyLand 2

Bug-Studio's FoxyLand 2 follows up the events of the first title in the series, and this time around it'll be up to you to not only save Foxy's love but you'll have to rescue his children too. Much like the original title you'll have to run and jump your way to success in this quirky 2D platformer. There's a total of forty new levels to explore, and the game even supports local multiplayer on a single device.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Pixelot

If you grew up gaming in the '90s, then you should be familiar with the many RPGs released during that time that are still considered some of the best titles in the genre ever created. Pixelot is a title that aims to mimic the best properties of those classic RPGs, and that includes the difficulty level of such releases. So while Pixelot may at first strike players as a plain looking RPG that's moderately difficult, this is indeed by design.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Twaddle Paddle

It often feels like mobile developers have to twist a respected genre into something new just to get noticed, and this strategy usually works, but it can also mean many enjoyable genres don't get the love they deserve. Twaddle Paddle is an arcade brick-breaker release that embraces its roots to the fullest. So if you're looking for an old-school-inspired brick breaking game to play through that's also available at a fair price point, Twaddle Paddle is a solid choice.

Monetization: $2.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Darkestville Castle

Darkestville Castle pays tribute to late 90’s point-and-click adventure games with its stylish graphics and a hilarious storyline. You get to play the part of Cid, a demon residing in Darkestville, and it'll be your job to stop a group of demon hunters hired by Cid’s arch-enemy by exploring the game's gorgeous fairy-tale world and solving its many puzzles.

Monetization: $3.49 / no ads / no IAPs

Rush Rally 3

Rush Rally 3 is a premium rally racer from Brownmonster Limited. It's the third entry in the series, and it offers a realistic rally simulator that looks and plays like it belongs on a console. It supports 60fps, and there are over 72 stages to race through, which should keep racers busy for a good while.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® HIDDEN SIDE™

LEGO HIDDEN SIDE is a new augmented reality release from the company that will tie into a yet-to-be-released line of toys. The idea is that you will use this app to interact with physical LEGO playsets in order to discover ghosts and ultimately return the hidden world revealed through AR back to normal.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

MU ORIGIN2 CBT

MU ORIGIN2 is a new mobile MMORPG styled after MU Online, and it's also a sequel of sorts for the first MU ORIGIN, though it's only available to residents of America as a closed beta test for the next week. The test will run from March 29, 2019, to April 7, 2019, so make sure to jump in soon if you're eager to check it out. Also, make sure to keep in mind that the servers will be wiped after this CBT, so any progress you make will be erased after April 7th.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs (still in testing)

Mindsweeper: Puzzle Adventure

Mindsweeper: Puzzle Adventure may at first make you think of the number-based puzzle game Minesweeper, but in reality, this release couldn't differ more. Mindsweeper is actually a 3D puzzle game that has more in common with The Room series than a grid-based puzzle game. In this title, you'll spend the majority of your time solving intricate 3D puzzles so that you can eventually collect enough memory fragments to figure out how to save the world from an unknown plague.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $2.99

CLIFF DRIFT

CLIFF DRIFT is an amusing racing game that's all about drifting. The goal is to make it to the end of the stage by drifting around all manner of corners, and you better believe there will be a ton of obstacles to avoid along your journey. The gameplay can be somewhat challenging, but honestly, that's also what makes the game so charming.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Coin Rush!

Coin Rush is a level-based arcade game where you get to navigate a coin through all sorts of obstacles, all so you can make it to the coin slot at the end of each stage. It's a simple setup that's super easy to grasp, which makes the game fitting for children and adults alike.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

ORAC: On-Rails Air Combat

ORAC: On-Rails Air Combat reminds me of the classic on-rails shooter Starfox, though this release is more of a casual affair. The touchscreen controls work well enough, and the shooter gameplay is pretty enjoyable, though an advertisement will pop up every single time you die, which growingly becomes very irritating. Luckily you can remove the game's ads through an in-app purchase, which means they are only as annoying as you allow them to be.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Woody™ Battle: Online Multiplayer Block Puzzle

Woody Battle: Online Multiplayer Block Puzzle takes the tried and true gameplay formula found in Tetris and removes the falling block mechanic by replacing it with three squares where you can choose your next shapes to utilize. The goal is to score more points than your opponent by placing these shapes on the playfield to clear out as many existing blocks as possible. Both parties will receive the same shapes, and whoever can outsmart their opponent will win the match.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Spirit Roots

A single glance at Spirit Roots' screenshots will tell you that this is a very vibrant game, but you may still be wondering how well its platforming gameplay holds up. Well, if you are a fan of classic platformers, then you're going to get a kick out of this release. There's a total of five worlds to explore that are split up between fifty or so levels, and each world contains an original theme. There are even a few boss battles to work your way through, and more features are planned for the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Pocket Arcade Story DX

Pocket Arcade Story DX is a remaster of Kairosoft's original Pocket Arcade Story release, which means it brings improved graphics and rebalanced gameplay. Sadly this also means those that paid for the original version will probably no longer receive updates. Basically, this re-release updates the game with some new features, but in order to ever play with those features, some people will have to purchase the game all over again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.99 a piece

Super Ninja Spirit

Super Ninja Spirit is an anime-themed action MMORPG that tells the tale of mythical creatures who battle with evil to save the world from an apocalypse. You get to take on the role of a ninja, samurai, or onmyoji to then fight through a never-ending gauntlet of enemies. Well, most of the game will play itself thanks to its auto mechanics, so really you'll mainly watch as the game does its thing.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WizardLord: Cast & Rule

WizardLord: Cast & Rule is a fantasy-themed real-time strategy game that of course revolves around deck-building. Yep, it's yet another free-to-play RTS with card-based mechanics, shocker. Your job will mainly consist of collecting and upgrading your cards so that you can form all kinds of decks to best take on your enemies through a bunch of different strategies.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Super Brawl Universe

Super Brawl Universe is Nickelodeon's take on the mobile fighting game genre. You can play 1v1 matches as well as 3v3, but sadly the game isn't balanced all that well, so if you plan on teaming up, you'll want to do it with friends whose characters are the same level as yours, or else you'll have a tough time leveling up. For a game that's obviously targeting children with popular cartoons, it sure strikes me as odd that the devs couldn't bother to balance the core mechanic of the game (fighting), and instead have included a ridiculous amount of IAPs so that players can purchase their way out of misery.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WWE UNIVERSE

Glu's WWE UNIVERSE is the latest professional wrestling game to find its way to the Play Store. You can play as your favorite superstar wrestlers, no matter what generation they are from, and you can even build your own brand of WWE Superstars if you'd prefer to wrestle as characters you created from scratch.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

