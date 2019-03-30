The LG G8 won't officially be available in the United States until April 11th, but steep discounts are already popping up. All major carriers have various promotions available, but if you want an unlocked model, you can buy one right now for $150 off — dropping the total price to $699.99.

For the unfamiliar, the LG G8 has a Snapdragon 855 processor, 128GB of internal storage (with microSD support), 6GB of RAM, and a 6.1-inch 3120x1440 OLED screen with Gorilla Glass 5. There are two cameras on the back (one 12MP regular, one 16MP wide-angle), and an 8MP front camera. LG has thankfully kept the headphone jack, as well.

The unlocked G8 will work on both GSM and CDMA carriers, and B&H is throwing in three months of Mint Mobile service with the phone, if you care about that. Best Buy will take an additional $50 off if you activate the phone on a supported carrier at checkout, dropping the price even further to $649.99.