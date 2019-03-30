Phone deals sure are common these days, but this one is one of the better ones, I think. Best Buy is currently offering a brand new 64GB Pixel 2 XL for $399.99, a price that we'd usually only see on refurbs. This being Best Buy, however, the model in question is the Verizon variant, which means a locked bootloader.

The Pixel 2 XL is coming up on its second birthday sooner than you might think, though it's still a good phone. Sure, the display isn't the best around, but speaking from personal experience, the rest of the device's features are worth it. Not only do you get a top-tier camera experience, you get the invaluable Call Screen and you'll be one of the first to get Android Q when it drops — or install the beta, if you're feeling brave.

Remember, this isn't locked to Verizon. You get the $399.99 price whether you activate your phone in store or not. If you decide to get one for yourself or someone you know, be sure to check out case and screen protector reviews right here, just in case you want some added protection.