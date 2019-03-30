Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today we have an awesome battery display app that can place a ring around your newfangled cutout camera, an interesting app that can display your photos on a map in the precise location the photo was taken, and an encrypted file sharing app from Firefox. So without further ado, here are the most notable Android apps released in the last week.

Apps

Energy Ring - Battery indicator for Galaxy S10/e!

Android Police coverage: Energy Ring wraps a battery indicator around the Galaxy S10's hole punch camera

This year the trend of camera hole cutouts in smartphone displays has become quite popular, so it was inevitable that someone would find a way to adjust how the screen behaves around those holes. Energy Ring is a new app that can place a battery ring around the camera cutout of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10e. You can even customize the ring's colors to better create a battery meter that can be easily read at a glance.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.49 - $23.99

Photo Map for Google Photos (via Google Drive)

Android Police coverage: Photo Map lets you explore your Google Photos on a world map

Photo Map for Google Photos is a nifty little app that can connect to your Google Photos account through Google Drive to then display your pictures on a map to show the precise locations they were taken. While I can't think of many reasons why someone would want to do this on a daily basis, it sure is cool to look through for a few minutes.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $7.99 a piece

Firefox Send

Android Police coverage: [Update: App available] Mozilla Firefox Send lets you share encrypted files privately and for free

Firefox Send makes it easy to not only share files with friends and family, but it ensures your privacy during the process thanks to its end-to-end encryption. You can share files up to 1GB in size out of the box, and if you sign up for a free Firefox account, you can share files up to 2.5GB in size.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

substratum lite theme engine

Android Police coverage: Substratum Lite will offer essential theming features in a smaller package

The substratum lite theme engine offers what its name implies. This is indeed an app that provides a lite version of everyone's favorite theming engine, and while substratum still won't work on Android 9 devices or higher, it's a solid choice for those still using the engine to theme their older devices.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Firefox Lockbox

Android Police coverage: Firefox Lockbox lets you access passwords saved in Firefox from outside the browser

Send isn't the only new tool from Firefox this week. Lockbox is another release from the company, and it's been designed to store your Firefox passwords in a safe place that's easily accessible anytime you're outside of the browser. You can even open predefined links directly from the app to instantly sign into your favorite sites.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Aegis Authenticator

There are already more than a few authenticator apps to choose from on the Play Store, but what sets Aegis Authenticator apart from the competitions is its ability to simultaneously support the fingerprint sensor and a password unlock for a single sign-in. This way you have an extra layer of security at your fingertips should you ever require it.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Hide Camera Hole - HD Amoled Background Wallpapers

Hide Camera Hole is another wallpaper app that collects the pics suitable to hide the camera hole cutout built into the new crop of Android smartphones. You can even import your own pictures to then edit them directly in the app so that you can hide the camera hole as best as possible.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Twenty

New social media apps pop up on the Play Store almost daily, and Twenty is the latest app designed to capitalize on our nature to connect with people. More specifically, this is an app that allows you to see who is around you that's also using the app, which ideally makes it easy to find people that are down to hang out. Of course, this all hinges on the number of people currently using the app, and since this is a new release, there aren't going to be many.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

BNEA Events

BNEA Events is a simple app from Bandai Namco that contains all of the information you would ever need about when and where Bandai Namco plans to make an appearance. This could come in handy for locating a particular booth at PAX East or simply used as a tool to learn about Bandai Namco's upcoming projects.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Odd Alarm

Odd Alarm is a ridiculous alarm app that plays awkward commonplace sounds to wake you up. Mainly it works just like any other alarm app, but its draw comes not from the app's functionality, but from the wacky sounds you'll hear when Odd Alarm wakes you up.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

Six In A Row - for irregular schedules

Six In A Row popped up on my radar thanks to a post on Reddit. It's a calendar app that was built from the ground up for people with unusual schedules. The idea is that many people in this day and age often work irregular schedules, so if you happen to live in a family with multiple people that suffer from this issue, it can be tough for everyone to sync up. The developers of Six In A Row aim to solve this problem through a UI that makes it easy to activate regular events and schedule them with a few taps. Just keep in mind that this is an app that requires a monthly subscription, though you do get a free month to try it out.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $11.99

Bedtime Creatures

HyperBeard is a developer best known for its casual mobile games, so you may be wondering why in the world the studio's latest release Bedtime Creatures is listed in AP's app roundup. Well, that's because this release is actually a white noise app designed to help its users relax at bedtime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $19.99

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Transfer & Tagging add-on

Android Police coverage: Sony camera app renamed Imaging Edge Mobile, new Transfer & Tagging utility launched

Transfer & Tagging add-on is a new release from Sony Imaging Products & Solutions that can speed up the workflow of transferring still images from a Sony-branded camera. You can deliver these images almost instantly, even if you are shooting on location, all without ever having to crack open your laptop.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Invoices

Android Police coverage: Square Invoices arrives to create, customize, and distribute ... well, you can guess what

Square Invoices is a new free Square app that's useful for small business owners. This release makes it easy to create and send professional invoices to just about anyone. You can even set up reminders for unpaid invoices, which is excellent for keeping track of all the clients that owe you money.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Microsoft Partner Center(Beta)

Microsoft Partner Center is a new app that offers an all-in-one solution to maintaining your Microsoft Partner account. This app can help to manage your co-sell deals, as well as view promotional offers and your CSP monthly billing, all from the comfort of your Android device.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LG EnerVu2 Owner

Sure, LG EnerVu2 Owner s a ridiculous name for an app, but does that matter when you can easily monitor your LG home energy storage system from the comfort of your phone? You can even use this app to set your operating modes as well as receive automatic system-fault notifications should something go wrong while you're away from home.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

