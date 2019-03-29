The Nvidia Shield TV the best Android TV box you can get, bar none. The original model was released in 2015, with a refreshed version landing two years later — complete with a new remote and controller. While there's currently no indication a new Shield is on the way, the device's newest public source code makes reference to both an unreleased media remote and gamepad.

A ROM developer tooling around with the Shield's code found allusions to code names that could correspond to new accessories for the streaming box: "Stormcaster," a controller, and "Friday," a remote. We don't know much about the potential new accessories other than that the controller has a USB port while the remote does not. That's in keeping with the current generation's hardware; 2017's controller has a microUSB port for charging (it's a pretty safe bet that an updated controller would feature USB-C, though), while the remote is powered by two disposable CR2032 batteries.

XDA Developers asked Nvidia about the code names. The company confirmed they don't correspond to any products currently available, but stopped short of saying they refer to upcoming releases:

It’s fairly standard practice for various concept codenames to appear in codebases. Those references remain even when it becomes unlikely that the concept ever goes into production. We can’t comment on which codenames refer to product concepts that are active vs which ones are inactive, as it can be fluid. However, I can confirm that none of the codenames below refer to products that have launched publicly.

The new code names are in keeping with Shield TV tradition of internal hardware names alluding to Marvel characters — 2015's controller was called "Blake," a nod to Thor's alter-ego in some comics, while the remote was "Jarvis," named for Iron Man's AI assistant. The current versions are "Thunderstrike" and "Pepper," respectively.