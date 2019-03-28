Last year, some Galaxy S9/S9+ owners had trouble registering their brand new devices for Premium Care — Samsung's great extended warranty and in-person support program. The option wasn't available if you didn't pick it while buying your device, and post-purchase enrollment was only opened in September — six months after the phones first became available. History is repeating itself this year, and once again, S10 owners are finding themselves in the same situation.
If you bought your Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e from Samsung.com, a carrier, or an authorized retailer, and didn't enroll in Premium Care right then, you'll find it very difficult to do so now. Artem hit this issue with his device, tried to reach Samsung's Premium Care line, was forwarded to tech support, then back to Premium Care, and all to no avail. Several users are reporting the same experience.
Upon closer inspection, we noticed that the program's own FAQ terms still don't mention the S10. You can manually enroll an S8, S8+, Note8, S9, and S9+, but none of the newer devices. So if you live in the US and bought an S10 thinking you may add Premium Care later, or for some reason forgot to subscribe upon purchase, and want to pay Samsung $12/month for its service, you can't do it just yet. You'll need to wait for enrollment to open. We've reached out to Samsung for comment and will update this post once we have more information.
When we published this story, we discovered that the enrollment was indeed working for some of you, but not all. Our theory is that some variants of the devices weren't approved for this (like the Unlocked S10+ Artem has), but now all of them appear to have been whitelisted. Samsung confirmed to us that this should be working for everyone, so Artem tried again on his phone and was able to add it. Here is the step-by-step process:
- Launch the Samsung Members App
- In the search option at the top of the home page, type in "Premium Care"
- Click on the Premium Care content card that shows up after the search
- Select the "Check eligibility" button, which will auto populate the IMEI if eligible. If outside of 30 days, the phone will show as not eligible
- Follow the prompts to enter your mobile number and customer/billing information
- Once all that information is filled in, select the Pay Now option and then you’ll receive a confirmation that the order has been placed.
Enrollment successful.
- Source:
- Premium Care FAQ
