Everyone's been talking about the clever wallpapers that are the product of the Galaxy S10's hole-punch front-facing camera setup, but it turns out that the front-facing camera itself is having some issues. In third-party apps, the S10 selfie cam's view is a lot more zoomed in than the camera's actual field-of-view.

On the Galaxy S10 line, Samsung made the default selfie mode a cropped zoom ideal for portraits instead of providing the full field-of-view of the lens. Because of this, third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, and Discord are using this cropped view instead of utilizing the full FoV, and there's no way to "zoom out." This is understandably inconvenient in many situations, especially when you need a wide view to capture more people or things in the background.

Left: The camera app. Right: Instagram.

As of right now, it's not clear whether this is an issue on Samsung's end or if it's something third-party developers need to address. Regardless of whose fault it is, it definitely needs to be fixed sooner than later; avid selfie-takers on Samsung forums don't seem too happy.