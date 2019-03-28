Up until recently, Spotify had two plans for you to consider: the single account and the family plan, both billed monthly. Then the music streaming service launched in India and introduced daily, weekly, yearly, and more granular plans to fit any user or family's demands. This adventurous approach is carrying on now, with Spotify launching a special plan aimed at couples.

Spotify Duo is another premium plan from the service, tailored for two users. It's currently available in the five countries below and its pricing seems to sit midway between the regular premium plan and family plan. Think about it as a way to save money either way. If you have two separate premium accounts, Duo is significantly cheaper; and if you have a family account but only two people use it, you get to save a bit each month.

Chile: $ 4390,00/month

Colombia: $ 18900,00/month

Denmark: kr 124,00/month

Ireland: €12.49/month

Poland: 24,99 zł/month

Beside all the Premium benefits, Duo subscribers will have access to one special feature: Duo Mix. It's a playlist based on both users' listening habits, marrying their tastes together. That could end up either interesting or freakishly Frankesteined. Duo Mix offers standard, chill, and uptempo modes, so you two love birds can tailor it to whatever you're currently doing.

There's no word on whether Duo would come to other countries, but it's highly likely that Spotify is just testing it with these locales and will spread the offering to more later.