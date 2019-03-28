Apple released an updated iPad Mini earlier this month, with one of the new features being Apple Pencil support. Samsung also has released an updated version of its 8-inch tablet, complete with S Pen support. Coincidence? I'll let you be the judge.

As the name implies, the "Galaxy Tab 8 A with S Pen 8.0" (SM-P205) has an 8-inch 1920x1200 LCD screen, with the same S Pen found on the company's Note devices. The tablet appears to use the previous-generation Note pen, as the product page mentions that there is no need to charge the pen (the Note9 has an upgraded S Pen with an internal supercapacitor).

Other specifications include a mid-range Exynos 7904 processor, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (with microSD card support), a USB Type-C connector, a 4,200mAh battery, and LTE support. The whole unit weighs 325 grams (0.7 pounds). Samsung doesn't explicitly state what version of Android the tablet is running.

Pricing isn't available yet, but XDA Developers reports the tablet will sold in Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United Kingdom (via Carphone Warehouse), and Vietnam.