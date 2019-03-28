Last year I stumbled across a post on Reddit that brought Toppluva AB's skiing game Grand Mountain Adventure to my attention. At the time the title was still in an unfinished state since it was released as a beta preview for testing purposes, though what was there was pretty impressive. Well, it would appear that the developer has been hard at work over the last six months. Toppluva AB has just announced that Grand Mountain Adventure is officially launching on the Play Store on March 27th.
The above trailer was recently published on YouTube, so if you'd like to get a glimpse of what's to come when the official release lands on March 27th, make sure to give it a watch. As it stands, the current Play Store listing is still pretty anemic when it comes to things to do in the game, and despite a few updates that have been pushed to the preview build over the last six months, not much has changed on this front. Luckily this is by design since the Play Store description makes it clear that the majority of fixes and updates aren't set to be released until the official launch.
Here's what you can expect from the full release.
Five mountains to explore
The mountain is unique and features large areas to explore with runs in several directions.
Non-linear and varied gameplay
The players are free to explore and advance through each mountain in any order. And mountains contains both competitive challenges and meditative exploration.
10+ challenge types to compete in
There's a lot of different styles to compete in: Slalom, Super G, Slopestyle, Big Air, Best drop line, push down the most bears to mention a few.
A fully-fledged trick system
Combine your massive drop with a backflip or a rodeo. The trick system includes flips, spins, rails and combos.
Immersive and beautiful environments
Skiing around in clear sunsets or snowing you will also encounter physics-based avalanches, rolling rocks, falling trees, wildlife, mountain trains
Online Competition
Most of the challenges features an online highscore to compete in.
I've been very eager to see what Toppluva AB has up its sleeve ever since I played through the preview build of Grand Mountain Adventure last August. It was clear to me that the bones of the game had a heck of a lot of promise. Now that we know there will be a total of five mountains to explore, along with a fully-fledged trick system and ten different types of challenges to compete in, I have to say I'm looking forward to putting my digital skiing skills to the test. If you've ever been a fan of extreme winter sports games like SSX or Cool Boarders, you're going to want to check out Grand Mountain Adventure on March 27th.
Press Release
Get ready for a Grand Mountain Adventure
Sneaky avalanches, hungry bears and breathtaking drops. The first open-world
skiing game for mobile, Grand Mountain Adventure, is coming to Play Store
end of March.
The public beta of Grand Mountain Adventure was released last fall and quickly gained a lot
of attention for its beautiful scenery and open world design. It was selected Best Android
Games of 2018 by Android Police and got to the finals of The Big Indie Pitch 2018. Now it
will hit the Play Store on the 27th of March as a fully developed open world game.
The game drops you down at the bottom of the calm & cozy ski resort of Hirschalm, where
you get to try out your first slalom challenge. Winning the challenge earns you ski passes
which you use to unlock lifts and discover new areas of the mountain. Advancing up the
mountain, you quickly learn that it pays off to get off the slope and explore the backcountry
filled with hidden challenges and secret ski passes. However, it’s not until you reach the
second mountain of Ellnau, that the game really opens up with numerous lifts, runs in
several directions and a variety of challenges to compete in such as slopestyle, big air and
best drop line to mention a few.
The full game features:
● Five huge and diverse mountains to explore
● Non-linear and varied gameplay with both competitive challenges and meditative
exploration.
● A variety of different challenges with slalom, big air and slopestyle being a few of
them
● Immersive environments filled with avalanches, wildlife, sunsets, snowfall, falling
trees, tumbling rocks and mountain trains
● A fully-fledged trick system with flips, spins, rails and combos
● Intuitive control scheme designed directly for touch screen
● Online high scores
Grand Mountain Adventure will be available in Play Store the 27th of March with the first
mountain free and a one time fee of 4.99$ to unlock the full game. The release is not the end
of Grand Mountain Adventure. Development will continue with new mountains, multiplayer
support, snowboarding and different play modes.
About Toppluva
Grand Mountain Adventure is the first game developed by Toppluva, a company founded by
three brothers from Sweden. Development originally started as a passion project over the
span of several years. Unlike most games released today, Grand Mountain Adventure is
built upon a custom game engine and map editor tailored for the specific needs of the game.
The full version of Grand Mountain Adventure is here
After a slight delay, the full version of Grand Mountain Adventure is available on the Google Play Store. Before today you could only play through a limited preview version, but as of this morning, the full game has officially gone live. You can still download the title for free to get a feel for its fantastic open-world skiing gameplay, and if you like what you see, you can unlock the rest of the game's content through a single in-app purchase priced at $4.99.
Press Release
Grand Mountain Adventure released to Android today
Explore huge mountains on a pair of skis in the first open-world ski game for mobile
Toppluva is happy to announce that their award-winning ski game Grand Mountain Adventure is finally out on Play Store. Featuring five open mountains filled with a variety of challenges and secrets to discover, Toppluva hopes to extend the ski season significantly this year!
Features
* Five huge and diverse mountains to explore
* Non-linear and varied gameplay with both competitive challenges and meditative exploration.
* A variety of challenge types with slalom, big air, and slopestyle being a few of them
* Vivid environments filled with avalanches, wildlife, sunsets, snowfall, falling trees, tumbling rocks, and mountain trains
* A fully-fledged trick system with flips, spins, rails, and combos
* Intuitive control scheme designed directly for touch screen
* Online high scores and Ghost runs
Specifications
Price - First mountain is free. 5$ to unlock full game (IAP). No ads / micro-transactions.
Languages - English, French, German, Spanish, Swedish, Russian (expect more the coming weeks)
Requirements - Android Version 6 and upwards, 2 GB RAM, 200 MB Disk space
About Grand Mountain Adventure
The game drops you down at the bottom of the calm & cozy ski resort of Hirschalm, where you get to try out your first slalom challenge. Winning the challenge earns you ski passes which you use to unlock lifts and discover new areas of the mountain. Advancing up the mountain, you quickly learn that it pays off to get off the slope and explore the backcountry filled with hidden challenges and secret ski passes. However, it’s not until you reach the second mountain of Waldtal, that the game really opens up with numerous lifts, runs in several directions and a variety of challenges to compete in such as slopestyle, big air and best drop line to mention a few.
About Toppluva
Grand Mountain Adventure is the first game created by Toppluva, which consists of three snowboarding brothers from Sweden. Development started by chance in 2015 after two of the brothers got injured in the slopes (one with a broken back, one with a broken leg) and while being away from skiing, started prototyping a ski game instead. Unlike most games released today, Grand Mountain Adventure is built upon a custom game engine and map editor tailored for the specific needs of the game.
Social
